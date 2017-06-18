Detroit News
Rays 9, Tigers 1

Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rays 9, Tigers 1

Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Jacob Faria (34) of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the third inning. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers singles to center field scoring Alex Avila (31) (not in photo) during the second inning. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Alex Avila of the Detroit Tigers scores on the single to centerfield by Justin Upton (not in photo) during the second inning. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson, right, beats the tag from Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler to steal second base during the third inning. Duane Burleson, AP
Steven Souza Jr. of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a third-inning grand slam. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr., center, celebrates with Corey Dickerson (10) and Tim Beckham (1) after hitting a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning. Duane Burleson, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) fouls the ball off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Duane Burleson, AP
Detroit Tigers' Buck Farmer pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning. Duane Burleson, AP
Derek Norris (33) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run to left field with teammate Mallex Smith (0) during the third inning. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Baseballs with blue printing and stitches are used for Father's Day baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays. Duane Burleson, AP
Logan Morrison (7) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his two-run home run in the dugout during the first inning. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Chad Bell of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the fourth inning. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Derek Norris (33) and Colby Rasmus (28) of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers on June 18, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Tampa Bay defeated Detroit 9-1. Leon Halip, Getty Images

    Buck Farmer of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Leon Halip, Getty Images