Royals 8, Tigers 2

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, right, dives to try to tag out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, who hit a broken-bat grounder for an infield single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The Royals won 8-2.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, right, dives to try to tag out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, who hit a broken-bat grounder for an infield single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The Royals won 8-2.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera dives to try to tag out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, who hit a broken-bat grounder for an infield single during the fourth inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Alex Gordon during the fourth inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Salvador Perez (13) of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning.
Duane Burleson, Getty Images
None
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, chest bumps teammate Eric Hosmer, after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez poses for photographers after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon watches his RBI double during the fourth inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar, left, slides safely into home past Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Detroit.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Ian Kennedy (31) of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.
Duane Burleson, Getty Images
None
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the first inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws during the first inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez grimaces after striking out swinging during the first inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has his contact lens put back in place by a team trainer during the first inning.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris watches a pitch during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Detroit.
Lon Horwedel, AP
None
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers.
Lon Horwedel, AP
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, right, dives to try to tag out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, who hit a broken-bat grounder for an infield single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The Royals won 8-2.
Lon Horwedel, AP
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs