Game 1: Tigers 7, Indians 4

Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (41) dives in safe at home ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann (34) during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Detroit, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (41) dives in safe at home ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann (34) during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Detroit, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila (31) sits in dugout prior to the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) sits in dugout prior to the first game.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus (7) talks to the umpires prior to the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians Saturday.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is seen during the national anthem.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez (19) pitches during the first inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (43) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Anibal Sanchez (19) kisses the ball during the second inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers' Nick Castellanos hits a single against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers J.D. Martinez (28) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann (34) stands on first base wearing sock for Independence Day weekend during the second inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera, right, receives congratulations from third base coach Dave Clark (25) after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera (24) receives congratulations from manager Brad Ausmus after he hits a home run in the third inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf (68) during the seventh inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers J.D. Martinez (28) receives congratulations from Mikie Mahtook (15) after scoring in the seventh inning.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
None
Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann (34) and relief pitcher Justin Wilson celebrate after their 7-4 win against the Cleveland Indians in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Detroit, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (41) dives in safe at home ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann (34) during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Detroit, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs