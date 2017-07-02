Indians 11, Tigers 8

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, takes the ball to relieve starting pitcher Justin Verlander, center, in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Detroit lost to Cleveland 11-8.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Former Detroit Tigers player Gary Sheffield throws out a ceremonial first pitch.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) kicks dirt on the pitchers mound during the first inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws in the first inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander sits in dugout against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton sprays on sunscreen during the first inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning.
Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall (8) hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor, right, receives congratulations from Jose Ramirez, left, after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Cleveland Indians Trevor Bauer adorns a baseball with hair made from the inside of another baseball in the dugout during the sixth inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias makes a throw to first against the Cleveland Indians in the ninth inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Tigers James McCann hits a three run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the ninth inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Detroit Tigers Nicholas Castellanos hits a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the ninth inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong, right, in the ninth inning.
Rick Osentoski, AP
Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor, left, Lonnie Chisenhall, right, celebrate after their 11-8 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Rick Osentoski, AP
