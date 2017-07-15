Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOW$0.99 / 1st month

Get the news

Share This Story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

FacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest

Tigers 11, Blue Jays 1

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads to the dugout at the start of the game. Fulmer gave up two hits in eight innings to lead the Tigers to an 11-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Join the Conversation

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Tigers 11, Blue Jays 1

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads to the dugout at

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads to the dugout at the start of the game. Fulmer gave up two hits in eight innings to lead the Tigers to an 11-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a solo home run in

None

Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a solo home run in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano wipes his brow

None

Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano wipes his brow while Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos rounds the bases on his solo home run in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera congratulates Nicholas Castellanos

None

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera congratulates Nicholas Castellanos (9) after Castellanos' solo home run in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano works in the second

None

Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano works in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Jose Iglesias singles to score Mikie Mahtook

None

Tigers' Jose Iglesias singles to score Mikie Mahtook in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the fifth inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in

None

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in

None

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the fifth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, is congratulated after

None

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, is congratulated after his two-run home run in the sixth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers third coach Dave Clark congratulates pitcher

None

Tigers third coach Dave Clark congratulates pitcher Michael Fulmer after the top of the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with pitcher

None

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer after the top of the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in the eighth inning.

None

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, pats J.D. Martinez on

None

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, pats J.D. Martinez on the back after J.D.'s three run home run in the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson works in the ninth inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson works in the ninth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    None

    Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads to the dugout at the start of the game. Fulmer gave up two hits in eight innings to lead the Tigers to an 11-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017.