Tigers 11, Blue Jays 1

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads to the dugout at the start of the game. Fulmer gave up two hits in eight innings to lead the Tigers to an 11-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a solo home run in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano wipes his brow while Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos rounds the bases on his solo home run in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera congratulates Nicholas Castellanos (9) after Castellanos' solo home run in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano works in the second inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Jose Iglesias singles to score Mikie Mahtook in the second inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the fifth inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the fifth inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the fifth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017.
(Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, is congratulated after his two-run home run in the sixth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017.
(Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers third coach Dave Clark congratulates pitcher Michael Fulmer after the top of the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1.
(Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer after the top of the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1.
(Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1.
(Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, pats J.D. Martinez on the back after J.D.'s three run home run in the eighth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1.
(Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson works in the ninth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017. Tigers win, 11-1.
(Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
