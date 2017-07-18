Detroit News
Tigers 9 Royals 3

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) and Alex Presley celebrate after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals 10-2 in a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) and Alex Presley celebrate

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) and Alex Presley celebrate after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals 10-2 in a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Travis Wood throws

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Travis Wood throws during the first inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer slides home past Detroit

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer slides home past Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann to score on a single by Alcides Escobar during the first inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield dives

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield dives for but misses a two-run triple by Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos during the second inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) crosses the plate in

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) crosses the plate in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a two-run triple by Nicholas Castellanos during the second inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) beats the

Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) beats the tag at third by Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas after hitting a two-run triple during the second inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos watches his two-run

Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos watches his two-run triple during the second inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers misses a fly ball

Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers misses a fly ball during the fifth inning. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain reaches

Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain reaches for but misses a solo home run by Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos during the seventh inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos follows through

Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos follows through on a solo home run during the seventh inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) crosses the

Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) crosses the plate past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Nicholas Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated

Nicholas Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after hitting his second home run of the game during the seventh inning. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) beats the tag by Kansas

Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez as he slides home to score on a throwing error by Perez during the seventh inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers slides safely into

Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers slides safely into home plate to score as Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals misses the tag during the seventh inning. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated

Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler throws to

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler throws to first for the double play hit into by Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain, after forcing Whit Merrifield (15) out at second, to end the seventh inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield runs

Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield runs down the third out of the first inning. John Sleezer, TNS
The Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) helps up Mikie

The Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) helps up Mikie Mahtook after both scored in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Travis Wood on a single by Victor Martinez in the second inning. John Sleezer, TNS
Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield couldn't

Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield couldn't hold on to an RBI triple by the Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellano sin the second inning. John Sleezer, TNS
Detroit Tigers celebrate after a 9-3 win.

Detroit Tigers celebrate after a 9-3 win. Charlie Riedel, AP

    Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) and Alex Presley celebrate after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals 10-2 in a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.