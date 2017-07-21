Tigers vs. Twins

Victor Martinez #41 of the Detroit Tigers hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game on July 21, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Ervin Santana #54 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.
Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Anibal Sanchez #19 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning.
Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez trots the bases on his home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning.
Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Brian Dozier #2 of the Minnesota Twins catches Mikie Mahtook #15 of the Detroit Tigers off second base during the second inning.
Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Anibal Sanchez #19 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning.
Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez watches his two-run home run leave the park against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning.
Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, center, scores ahead of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana, right, on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.
Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana sits in the dugout after leaving in the fourth inning.
Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
