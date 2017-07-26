Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOW$0.99 / 1st month

Get the news

Share This Story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

FacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest

Royals at Tigers

Tigers' Alex Avila and Michael Fulmer, right, laugh in the dugout near the start of the game as the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 26, 2017.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Join the Conversation

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Royals at Tigers

Tigers' Alex Avila and Michael Fulmer, right, laugh

None

Tigers' Alex Avila and Michael Fulmer, right, laugh in the dugout near the start of the game as the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 26, 2017. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy works in the first inning.

None

Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he is called out

None

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he is called out on strikes in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Royals' Eric Hosmer steals second in the second inning.

None

Royals' Eric Hosmer steals second in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in the second inning.

None

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    None

    Tigers' Alex Avila and Michael Fulmer, right, laugh in the dugout near the start of the game as the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 26, 2017.