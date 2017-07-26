Royals at Tigers

Tigers' Alex Avila and Michael Fulmer, right, laugh in the dugout near the start of the game as the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 26, 2017.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy works in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he is called out on strikes in the first inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Royals' Eric Hosmer steals second in the second inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in the second inning.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs