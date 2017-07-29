Tigers vs Astros

Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations & general manager Al Avila, right, talks with bench coach Gene Lamont during batting practice. Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 29, 2017.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations & general manager Al Avila, right, talks with bench coach Gene Lamont during batting practice. Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 29, 2017.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Tigers assistant athletic trainer Matt Rankin holds his son, Andrew, wearing Miggy stickers, during batting practice.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Tigers media relations coordinator/Spanish language translator Bryan Loor-Almonte, left, translates for pitching Bruce Rondon talking with reporters before the game.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
None
Tigers media relations coordinator/Spanish language translator Bryan Loor-Almonte, left, translates for pitching Bruce Rondon talking with reporters before the game.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Tigers executive vice president of baseball operations & general manager Al Avila, right, talks with bench coach Gene Lamont during batting practice. Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 29, 2017.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs