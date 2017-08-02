Rain delay - Tigers2, Yankees 0, through 7th inning
None
Detroit Tigers' Jim Adduci slides safely into second as New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius waits for the throw during the third inning of a game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
Michael Noble Jr., AP
None
Field crews roll out the tarp due to inclement weather before the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Michael Noble Jr., AP
None
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch in the first inning.
Michael Noble Jr., AP
None
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton connects for a double to left field to drive in a run against the New York Yankees during the first inning.
Julie Jacobson, AP
None
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (27) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning.
Michael Noble Jr., AP
None
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after a catch by right fielder Aaron Judge to end the top of the third inning.
Julie Jacobson, AP
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs