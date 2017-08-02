Detroit News
Rain delay - Tigers2, Yankees 0, through 7th inning

Detroit Tigers' Jim Adduci slides safely into second as New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius waits for the throw during the third inning of a game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.

Detroit Tigers' Jim Adduci slides safely into second as New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius waits for the throw during the third inning of a game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York. Michael Noble Jr., AP
Field crews roll out the tarp due to inclement weather

Field crews roll out the tarp due to inclement weather before the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Michael Noble Jr., AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch in the first inning. Michael Noble Jr., AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton connects for a double

Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton connects for a double to left field to drive in a run against the New York Yankees during the first inning. Julie Jacobson, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (27)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (27) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning. Michael Noble Jr., AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after a catch by right fielder Aaron Judge to end the top of the third inning. Julie Jacobson, AP

