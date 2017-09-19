Detroit News
A's 9, Tigers 8

Detroit Tigers pitcher Chad Bell throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

A's 9, Tigers 8

Detroit Tigers pitcher Chad Bell throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP
Oakland Athletics pitcher Daniel Gossett throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson watches his solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson celebrates his solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman celebrates with Mark Canha (20) after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin watches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) bats against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler celebrates hitting a solo home run with third base coach Dave Clark (25) against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) bats against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson celebrates his solo home run with Ryon Healy (25) against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts to grounding out against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Oakland Athletics designated hitter Ryon Healy watches a fly ball against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning. Paul Sancya, AP

    Detroit Tigers pitcher Chad Bell throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.