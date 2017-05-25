Sears Holdings Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $244 million. (Photo: Elise Amendola / AP)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. — Sears Holdings Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $244 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period.

Sears shares have dropped 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38 percent in the last 12 months.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rXWzwf