CLOSE
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

The Ilitch family announced on May 26 that they will be renovating six buildings around the new arena in Detroit, with the intention of offering 700 new apartment units.

76 2 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Four long vacant buildings owned by the Ilitch family will be redeveloped as a part of their grand ambitions to overhaul 50 blocks of the city that will be anchored by the new Little Caesars Arena, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The buildings, along with two newly constructed buildings, will be developed mainly into residential units. Mayor Mike Duggan and Christopher Ilitch, CEO and president of Ilitch Holdings Inc., will make the formal announcement at 11 a.m. Friday.

The District Detroit announces huge residential development
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The District Detroit announces Detroit's largest residential
The District Detroit announces Detroit's largest residential development initiative in more than 20 years at a press conference at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 26, 2017.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
George Jackson, president and CEO of Ventra LLC, Detroit
Buy Photo
George Jackson, president and CEO of Ventra LLC, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. answer questions during The District Detroit announcement of Detroit's largest residential development initiative in more than 20 years.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
United Artist Theater building at 150 Bagley at Clifford.
United Artist Theater building at 150 Bagley at Clifford.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
United Artist Theater building at 150 Bagley at Clifford
United Artist Theater building at 150 Bagley at Clifford rendering.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
One Eleven West, just south of Little Caesars Arena
One Eleven West, just south of Little Caesars Arena in the Woodward Square neighborhood.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
One Eleven West rendering, just south of Little Caesars
One Eleven West rendering, just south of Little Caesars Arena in the Woodward Square neighborhood.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
The Alhambra at Temple and Park.
The Alhambra at Temple and Park.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
The Alhambra at Temple and Park.
The Alhambra at Temple and Park.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
The American at Temple and Cass.
The American at Temple and Cass.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
The American rendering at Temple and Cass.
The American rendering at Temple and Cass.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
The Arena Lofts adjacent to the new Little Caesars
The Arena Lofts adjacent to the new Little Caesars Arena Chevrolet Plaza.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
The Arena Lofts rendering adjacent to the new Little
The Arena Lofts rendering adjacent to the new Little Caesars Arena Chevrolet Plaza.  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
The Eddystone on Sproat Street
The Eddystone on Sproat Street  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
The Eddystone on Sproat Street
The Eddystone on Sproat Street  Courtesy of The District Detroit
Fullscreen
George Jackson, president and CEO of Ventra LLC, Detroit
Buy Photo
George Jackson, president and CEO of Ventra LLC, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. during The District Detroit announcement.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jerry Krueger, president of American Community Developers,
Buy Photo
Jerry Krueger, president of American Community Developers, Inc. at the podium during the press conference.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emmett Moten, Jr., Team Executive for Bagley Development
Buy Photo
Emmett Moten, Jr., Team Executive for Bagley Development Group during the press conference.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Christopher Ilitch, president
Buy Photo
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. shake hands during The District Detroit announcement.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan answers a question as he
Buy Photo
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan answers a question as he sits next to Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc..  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The four historic buildings to be renovated:

    — The former Hotel Eddystone, a 13-story Italian Renaissance-inspired structure that’s next to the Little Caesars Arena. The Eddystone is on the northwest corner of Park and Sproat.

    — The former Hotel American, at the corner of Temple and Cass, next to the Masonic Temple, at 408 Temple St. with about 170 units.

    — The former United Artists Theatre in Grand Circus Park, 150 Bagley St. The 18-story former “movie palace” was bought by the Ilitch’s Olympia Development in the 1990s, when it was already vacant.

    — The Alhambra Apartments on Temple between Cass and Woodward is very near the future Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business, which is being built now at Woodward and Temple.

    The properties are owned by entities linked to the Ilitch’s Olympia Development of Michigan. The two new buildings will be constructed near the southern edge of the new arena at Henry near Clifford.

    The initial phase of development includes 686 units with 139 of those designated as “affordable.”

    Ilitch Holdings is part of the billionaire-dollar business empire created by the Ilitch family. Among its holdings are Little Caesars Pizza, the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, the MotorCity Casino and Hotel, and Fox Theatre.

    Little Caesars Arena is expected to open in September. It will be the home ice of the Ilitch-owned Detroit Red Wings. And the deal to have it also become the home of the Detroit Pistons is winding its way through the approval process. Little Caesars is also expected to become the main concert venue in Metro Detroit, with up to 100 concerts and other events a year, in addition to the Red Wings and Pistons games.

    laguilar@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @LouisAguialr

    76 2 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2r4YMZx