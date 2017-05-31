A trio of Oakland County companies will leverage support from the Michigan Strategic Fund to create 349 new jobs. (Photo: .)

The business expansions will total more than $40 million in new investment, impacting several communities across the area. That investment is triggered by $1.5 million in backing from the fund.

Companies receiving financial backing from the fund operated by the public/private Michigan Economic Development Council are:

■A. Raymond Corporate North America Inc.: The French maker of fastening and assembly solutions will build a new North American headquarters in Rochester Hills that will include an advanced engineering lab. The new facility and investments – totaling $17.3 million — will add 71 jobs over a five-year period. Michigan was chosen over a competing site in Ohio. Information about jobs is at careers.araymond.com/

■Comau LLC: The maker of advanced industrial automation systems is a member of the Fiat Group. It has operations in Southfield, Royal Oak and Novi. The company will expand at each location to the tune of $1.5 million in total, creating 200 jobs. Competing sites were located throughout the U.S. and the world. Information on jobs is at comau.com/en/careers

■GEDIA Michigan Inc.: GEDIA, a German company which manufactures stamped and welded parts for the auto industry, made its first U.S. investment by acquiring an Orion Township facility. That building will house the company’s U.S. headquarters, production facilities and an engineering and development center. GEDIA’s $21.9 million investment will create 78 jobs. Michigan was chosen over sites in Ohio and Indiana. Information on jobs is at gedia.com/en/careers/

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said in a statement Wednesday, “These three projects benefit Oakland County in so many ways, enhancing our skilled and educated workforce while continuing to generate significant international investment that will impact Southfield, Royal Oak, Novi, Orion Township and Rochester Hills.”

