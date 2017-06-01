Acosta (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta is scheduled to visit Metro Detroit Thursday to discuss better preparing American workers for advanced manufacturing jobs.

Acosta plans to visit Milton Manufacturing Inc. in Detroit and the Ford Motor Co.'s Dearborn Truck Plant to meet with job creators, workers and apprentices, according to officials.

He is scheduled to meet with workers and company leaders at Milton and talk about recruiting employees with manufacturing skills and the benefits of establishing a formal apprenticeship program.

The meeting at the Ford plant is closed to the public, but Acosta plans to talk with the factory's management and apprentices.

Acosta was sworn in as the 27th U.S. Secretary of Labor in April. Before being appointed to President Donald Trump's cabinet, Acosta was dean of the Florida International University's College of Law in Miami.

He also served as a member of the National Labor Relations Board, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Based in Detroit, Milton Manufacturing is a metal and fabric supplier to defense, automotive, aerospace, rail, agriculture and energy companies. The company's 350,000 square-feet factory employs 166 people.

Dearborn-based Ford employs 85,000 workers in the U.S. The carmaker has apprenticeship programs at all of its North American manufacturing facilities and employs 881 apprentices.

