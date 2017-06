Buy Photo Nestle may sell its U.S. candy business, which makes classics like the Butterfinger candy bar, Raisinets and Nerds. (Photo: Steve Perez / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

New York — Nestle may sell its U.S. candy business, which makes classics like the Butterfinger candy bar, Raisinets and Nerds.

The Swiss company said Thursday that it will wrap up a review of strategic options for the business by the end of this year. Nestle says the review doesn’t affect its Toll House baking products in the U.S. or Kit Kat overseas.

In the United States, Kit Kat is licensed to Hershey and is not part of Nestle’s portfolio.

The global food giant says its candy unit represents about 3 percent of its U.S. sales. Nestle also makes Purina pet food, bottled water, Stouffer’s and Gerber baby foods.

