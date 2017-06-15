Lansing — Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in May as officials say there were fewer residents in the state workforce.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget announced Wednesday the May rate was a half percentage point lower than April’s rate of 4.7 percent and six-tenths of a percentage point below the state’s May 2016 rate of 4.8 percent.

Gov. Rick Snyder says in a statement the numbers “should encourage all Michiganders to continue to work hard and keep our foot on the gas.”

The state’s unemployment rate in May was one-tenth of a percentage point below the national rate of 4.3 percent.

The state’s workforce fell by 21,000 over the month while total employment edged up 3,000. The number of unemployed in Michigan declined by 24,000 in May.

