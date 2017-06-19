Buy Photo AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Dearborn — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.32 per gallon. That’s about 29 cents less than at the same point last year. It’s the second consecutive week of statewide declines.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.20 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. It’s the second week in a row that Benton Harbor had the lowest average. The highest was about $2.36 in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area’s average was down about 6 cents from last week to about $2.35 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

