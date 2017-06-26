Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to build a facility in Romulus creating 1,600 jobs if it gets $5 million from the state, according to a document obtained by The Detroit News and a source with knowledge of the plans. (Photo: google.com)

Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to build a facility in Romulus creating 1,600 jobs if it gets $5 million from the state, according to a document obtained by The Detroit News and a source with knowledge of the plans.

The company is asking the Michigan Strategic Fund for a $5 million performance-based grant to help finance the new “regional fulfillment center” that would cost up to $140 million to build, according to the document.

This would be the second Metro Detroit facility for the Seattle-based online retailer. In December, the Strategic Fund board approved up to $7.5 million in grants from the state for a facility in Livonia that is estimated to create at least 1,000 full-time jobs through 2020.

Amazon’s grant application is on the the Strategic Fund board’s Tuesday agenda.

An Amazon spokesman on Monday declined to comment on the company’s plans in Michigan. “Amazon is constantly investigating new locations to support the growth and increase the flexibility of its North American network to address customers’ needs,” spokesman Shevaun Brown said in an email to The Detroit News.

Multiple Romulus city officials could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon. A representative in Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff’s office said Burcroff would not be commenting on Amazon’s plans.

Michigan was competing against other states and locations in Canada for the new facility planned for Romulus. The Amazon jobs would involve warehousing and storage.

Ken Dalto, a retail industry analyst, said Monday that the fulfillment centers help Amazon not only keep necessary inventory levels, but would help the company generate quicker delivery times within a 100-mile radius of those centers.

“Amazon is taking over the world,” Dalto said. “They want to be able to (fill orders) quickly,” and locating two new facilities in Livonia and Romulus would put a new distribution arm within a few-hours drive of all of the most population-dense cities in Michigan, and some big cities in Ohio, and northern Indiana.

Dalto added he expects Amazon would soon look to open a similar facility somewhere on the west side of Michigan, too.

Holly Sullivan, an Amazon senior economic development manager, said in December when the company won a grant for its Livonia locations that Amazon fulfillment centers are “highly automated.”

Pitching the Livonia project to the Strategic Fund board, Sullivan touted the company’s “competitive” wages and said employees will qualify for full health benefits on Day One.

While many of the new jobs may be entry-level positions, state officials at the time praised Amazon’s career development offerings. The company actively encourages and helps workers go into other in-demand careers, and will work with the state to identify areas of need, Michigan Economic Development Corp. spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said then.

