How would Nintendo top last year’s 8-bit runaway smash-hit NES Classic Edition.

How about going 16-bit?

That’s right. Those of you bitter about missing out on Nintendo’s first ridiculously short-supplied retro mini console will get a chance at owning the sequel: Super NES Classic Edition.

Nintendo will launch the console on Sept. 29 with 21 pre-installed classic games — most notably “Star Fox 2,” a sequel never previously released.

The retail price will be $79.99 (that’s $20 more than the NES release last year) but will include not one, but two controllers this time (Nintendo’s box shows they’re wired). The system also will come with an HDMI cable and a USB charging cable with AC adapter.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

For those of you sipping on nostalgia: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System launched in 1991 and famously battled SEGA’s Genesis for living room TV dominance.

The lineup of included SNES games:

“Contra III: The Alien Wars”

“Donkey Kong Country”

“EarthBound”

“Final Fantasy III”

“F-ZERO”

“Kirby Super Star”

“Kirby’s Dream Course”

“The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past”

“Mega Man X”

“Secret of Mana”

“Star Fox”

“Star Fox 2”

“Street Fighter II’ Turbo: Hyper Fighting”

“Super Castlevania IV”

“Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts”

“Super Mario Kart”

“Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars”

“Super Mario World”

“Super Metroid”

“Super Punch-Out!!”

“Yoshi’s Island”

