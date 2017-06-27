The Seattle-based company was also considering other Midwestern states and Canada for its “regional fulfillment center,” according to the memo. The grant will help the company make up for the cost of “infrastructure improvement” in part needed because of poor road conditions, the memo said. (Photo: David Ryder / Getty Images)

Amazon.com Inc will go forward with plans to build a Romulus warehouse that would create a promised 1,600 jobs after the Michigan Strategic Fund board approved Tuesday a $5 million grant for the online company.

Ryan Wilson, a manager of economic development at Amazon, told the quasi-public Strategic Fund board Tuesday that the new project would allow the company to process orders quicker for the Midwest but said it affects the Seattle-based company’s whole distribution network.

“The applicant has demonstrated a need for the funding,” according to a memo from the private-public Strategic Fund, although Amazon reported a $724 million profit in April.

Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood, D-Taylor, and Rep. Erika Geiss, another Taylor Democrat, both praised the deal on Tuesday and urged the board to approve it.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff also both lauded the planned development and had been involved in facilitating the deal.

Burcroff said the new warehouse could be the “catalyst” for developing about 1,000 acres of land in that area of Romulus.

“And I think it's gonna be great for the whole state,” he said.

The Seattle-based company was also considering other Midwestern states and Canada for its “regional fulfillment center,” according to the memo. The grant will help the company make up for the cost of “infrastructure improvement” in part needed because of poor road conditions, the memo said.

Amazon previously got $7.5 million from Michigan in 2016 for a Livonia project that is supposed to create 1,000 jobs. Construction for that warehouse is still ongoing, the memo said.

“A second major investment by Amazon since December speaks volumes about Wayne County as a distribution and logistics hub,” Evans said in a statement. “... It reflects the advantages we offer as commerce evolves in the global economy. Attracting a second Amazon facility is also a testament to the role Aerotropolis can play in economic development as well as the benefits of collaboration of Romulus, the county” and Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Ken Dalto, a retail industry analyst, said Monday the fulfillment centers help Amazon deliver products more quickly within a 100-mile radius of those centers.

“Amazon is taking over the world,” Dalto said. “They want to be able to (fill orders) quickly,” and locating two new facilities in Livonia and Romulus would put a new distribution arm within a few-hours drive of all of the most population-dense cities in Michigan, and some big cities in Ohio, and northern Indiana.

Dalto added he expects Amazon would soon look to open a similar facility somewhere on the west side of Michigan, too.

Holly Sullivan, an Amazon senior economic development manager, said in December when the company won a grant for its Livonia locations that Amazon fulfillment centers are “highly automated.”

The board also approved a $4 million subsidy for gas turbine manufacturer Williams International Co. to move its headquarters from Commerce Township to the site of the former Motown Motion Picture Studio — which was also known as Raleigh Studios. The state money is targeted at paying for the retrofitting of the Pontiac facility.

Williams International indicates its military and commercial business is growing, which should result in $344.5 million in private investment and the creation of 400 jobs on top of its existing 500 staffers, according to a briefing memo. The area has been declared a virtually tax-free Renaissance Zone for 15 years.

The company said it had explored other sites in Alabama and Utah, where it has operations, according to the document.

This is not the only subsidy the state has paid for the Pontiac film studio site. In 2015, the state Legislature redirected any unspent 2016 fiscal year movie incentive money to repay a state pension fund for losses incurred on $18 million in bonds it guaranteed for the construction and operation of the Pontiac complex.

In 2012, Raleigh Studios failed to make a $630,000 payment on its film facility construction bonds, resulting in the State of Michigan Retirement System paying $420,000 under an agreement by the former Granholm administration. The film studio was backed by wealthy benefactors including the Taubman family and Walbridge Co. CEO John Rakolta Jr.

Staff Writer Ian Thibodeau contributed

mgerstein@detroitnews.com

