Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said it has reached a new $5.18 billion agreement to purchase 2,186 Rite Aid Corp. stores, and that it has terminated its deal to purchase the rival drug store chain. (Photo: Elise Amendola / AP)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said it has reached a new $5.18 billion agreement to purchase 2,186 Rite Aid Corp. stores, and that it has terminated its deal to purchase the rival drug store chain.

The agreement replaces the merger agreement with Rite Aid that has been under Federal Trade Commission review, Deerfield, Illinois-based, Walgreens said in a statement Thursday.

Rite Aid shares fluctuated in pre-trading after the new transaction was announced. The stock initially spiked as much as 23 percent to $4.85, before declining 4.6 percent to $3.76 as of 7:17 a.m. in New York. Walgreens jumped 3.8 percent to $80.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2umHENr