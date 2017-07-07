A store in Escanaba and another in Monroe are among the eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that will close by October, the company says. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

New York — Struggling department store chain Sears says it’s closing even more stores as it tries to turn around its business.

Two of those Kmart locations are in Michigan: One in Escanaba at 801 North Lincoln Road, and the other in Monroe at 1290 North Monroe St.

Sears Holdings Corp. CEO Eddie Lampert said in a blog post Friday that the company would close another eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that are unprofitable by early October. Hundreds of store closings have already been announced this year.

In late June, the company announce a string of 18 Sears closings and two Kmarts, which included the Macomb Mall Sears location. Lidquidation sales there began June 30, and the store is slated to close by mid-September.

Sears had said in March that there was “substantial doubt” it could continue after years of bleeding money, though it has insisted that its actions to turn around its business should help reduce that risk. With more people shopping online, mall foot traffic has dropped.

Lampert noted Friday that Sears has opened smaller stores to attract customers and is on track to cut $1.25 billion in yearly costs.

