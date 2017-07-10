Amazon Prime Day runs from 9 p.m. Monday, July 10 through 3 a.m. Wednesday July 12 (Photo: Amazon.com)

Amazon.com’s Prime Day is getting so big it will take three days to hold it, running from 9 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

For 30 hours the e-commerce giant will offer nonstop deals, sometimes every five minutes. The catch is you need to be a member of the Amazon Prime subscription service, which costs $10.99 a month.

That’s one of the prime reasons for the event. Besides trying to boost sales during a normally flat time of the year, Amazon wants to attract more subscribers, which could lead to repeat business.

This will be the third annual Prime Day and will offer deals divided among 20 popular themes, from shutterbugs to sports enthusiasts.

Amazon calls it an epic day of deals. Here are some of them:

The Amazon Echo smart speaker will be half off, selling for $89.99.

The Fire 7, Amazon’s best-selling tablet, will be $29.99.

New users of Amazon Music Unlimited can enjoy four months of the streaming service for 99 cents.

The Kindle Paperwhite e-book reader will be $30 off, selling for $89.99.

See a complete list of Prime Day deals.

