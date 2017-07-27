In this Nov. 20, 2015, picture, a UPS cargo plane is pushed back from its gate after being loaded at the company's Worldport hub in Louisville, Ky. UPS Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Photo: Patrick Semansky / AP)

Atlanta — Robust shopping at places like Amazon.com drove earnings up 9 percent at UPS during the second quarter.

The Atlanta company said online shopping boosted demand for its air and ground-shipped packages, helping U.S. revenue rise 8 percent from a year ago to $9.75 billion.

The company on Thursday reported net income of $1.38 billion, or $1.58 per share, in the three months ending June 30. That beat expectations for earnings of $1.46 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research. In the same period a year ago, UPS reported net income of $1.27 billion, or $1.43 per share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $15.75 billion, beating analyst expectations of $15.48 billion.

For the full year, UPS said it still expects earnings in the range of $5.80 per share and $6.10 per share.

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rose 5 cents to $112.30 before the stock market opened.

