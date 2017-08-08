University of Michigan, seen here, ranked No. 1 among Michigan hospitals, followed by Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak and Harper University Hospital. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

University of Michigan’s adult hospitals ranked sixth in the nation on the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital’s Honor Roll for 2017-18, it was announced Tuesday.

University of Michigan also ranked No. 1 among Michigan hospitals, followed by Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak and Spectrum Health Butterworth and Blodgett campuses, Grand Rapids.

The magazine compared more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions for its annual Best Hospitals report.

“We are pleased that U.S. News & World Report recognizes the outstanding care we provide,” said Dr. Marschall Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan, and dean of the UM Medical School, in a statement released Monday.

“We appreciate that our values of caring, teamwork, integrity, innovation and excellence are reflected in this ranking as one of the top six hospitals in the nation.”

Hospital rankings are available from a number of sources and hospitals can score differently from one report to the next, depending on the methodology used.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., was named the No. 1 overall in the magazine’s annual report, followed by the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The magazine list includes 152 hospitalsranked in at least one specialty. For patients seeking care close to home, U.S. News also recognized 535 “best regional hospitals.”

The rankings are based on a combination of data including Medicare administrative claims, data from the federal government’s Hospital Compare program, the American Hospital Association annual survey, clinical registry data, external certifications and post-discharge inpatient surveys.

Top Mich. hospitals

1. University of Michigan health system, Ann Arbor

2. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

3. Spectrum Health Butterworth and Blodgett campuses, Grand Rapids

4. (tie) DMC Harper University Hospital, Detroit; Munson Medical Center, Traverse City

6. Beaumont Hospital, Troy

7. St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital

8. (tie) Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo; Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit

10. McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, Petoskey

Source: U.S. News

