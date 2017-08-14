AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News file)

Dearborn — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.49 per gallon. That’s about 23 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.43 per gallon in the Jackson area. The highest was about $2.52 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area’s average rose about 3 cents from a week ago to $2.47 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uGtsz4