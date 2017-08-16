Buy Photo Tickets for the first college basketball games at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale to the public Saturday, Aug. 19, but if you’re itching to secure your seats now, there are presale options. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The $862.9 million Little Caesars Arena will debut with five days of events, Sept. 5-10.

There will be several opportunities to preview the city-owned facility that will be managed and operated by the owners of the Detroit Red Wings.

“It’s thrilling to open our doors and welcome our fans and neighbors to experience this world-class venue for the first time,” said Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc.

The planned events:

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Ribbon cutting, 11 a.m. Thousands of community members and others involved in the design, planning, construction of the venue will be on hand. The event will be streamed online at DistrictDetroit.com

Friday, Sept. 8 – Charity Premiere: Hard Hats & Helping Hands, a fundraising event for Ilitch Charities.

Saturday, Sept. 9 — The public is invited to a free tour of the arena’s Via concourse and enjoy a look into the arena bowl. Attendees will be asked to book a scheduled time slot. Further details on how to obtain free admission will be announced later.

Sunday, Sept. 10 – Hockeytown 5K: The second annual Hockeytown 5K will take participants throughout the city of Detroit and The District Detroit and will conclude on Woodward Avenue outside Little Caesars Arena. Registration is now open.

The 20,000-plus seat arena will be home to the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons. The arena also is expected to become the top concert venue in the area. It will be surrounded by two new buildings filled with offices, stores and apartments. The site plans also include plenty of new outdoor space such as Chevrolet Plaza.

The preview week will also include private tours for Red Wings and Piston season ticket holders, partners and suite holders.

On Sept. 12, the musician Kid Rock officially kicks off the opening of the venue with the first of six concerts.

