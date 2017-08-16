Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in July but the number of people in the workforce declined for a third straight month. (Photo: .)

Lansing, Mich. — Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in July but the number of people in the workforce declined for a third straight month.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget announced Wednesday the latest rate declined from 3.8 percent in June and compared with a July 2016 rate of 4.9 percent. The state rate in July compared with a national rate of 4.3 percent.

The agency says Michigan’s workforce shrunk by 24,000 during July and total employment declined by 18,000. The number of unemployed workers fell by 7,000.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer says the latest figures reflect fewer people in Michigan’s labor market actively seeking employment. He says monthly job growth so far this year has lagged behind gains posted in 2016.

