Tickets will be available for the public at 10 a.m. Friday for a free one-hour tour of the new Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 9.

Tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, starting at 10 a.m., at Ticketmaster.com or the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices in Detroit.

The free “Community Sneak Peek” of the $862.9 million arena complex takes place 2-8 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The 20,000-plus seat arena will be home to the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons. The site is also expected to become the top concert venue in the area. It will be surrounded by two new buildings filled with offices, stores and apartments. Plans also include plenty of new outdoor space such as Chevrolet Plaza.

The tour will include an overlook of the venue’s “deconstructed design;” the world’s largest, seamless center-hung scoreboard; the streetscape inspired “Via” concourse featuring its transparent, climate-controlled roof, and a projection “jewel skin” screen surrounding the exterior of the upper bowl. The public will be able to “look into” the bowl venue, according to the press release by Olympia Entertainment, which is the company managing and operating the city-owned facility.

Here are details:

■Tickets are good for a 60-minute time-slot between 2 and 8 p.m.

■There is a 4-ticket limit for each person and tickets will not be available on event day.

■Online reservations require a Ticketmaster account; due to the anticipated demand, attendees are advised to set up a Ticketmaster account in advance.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes prior to their reserved tour time at the Comerica Bank entrance at the corner of Woodward and Henry Street. Free parking will be available at Olympia Development parking garages and surface lots.

For event information, including directions and a parking map, visit OlympiaEntertainment.com/SneakPeek.

The Little Caesars Arena debuts with five days of events, Sept. 5-10.

Those events include:

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Ribbon cutting, 11 a.m. Thousands of community members and others involved will be on hand. The event will be streamed online at DistrictDetroit.com

Friday, Sept. 8 – Charity Premiere: Hard Hats and Helping Hands, a fundraising event for Ilitch Charities.

Sunday, Sept. 10 – The second annual Hockeytown 5K will take participants throughout Detroit and The District Detroit and will conclude on Woodward outside Little Caesars Arena. Registration is open.

On Sept. 12, musician Kid Rock officially kicks off the opening of the venue with the first of six concerts.

