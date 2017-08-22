LG Electronics USA plans to invest up to $25 million to build a 250,000-square-foot assembly plant in Hazel Park to assemble and package electric vehicle batteries and other components for the auto industry. It also plans to expand its engineering and design facility in Troy. The actions would yield about 290 new jobs, according to the company.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved on Tuesday a $2.9 million performance-based grant for the South Korean electronics company. LG describes itself as the world’s largest automotive battery supplier. It provides batteries for the all-electric Chevy Bolt, among others.

In a memorandum from the company released Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp., company officials said they were also considering locations in Ohio, Indiana and China for the new facility.

Earlier this year, LG made a large investment in its Holland facility. In February, the company announced it would build a 100,000-square-foot addition to the Michigan battery plant. That addition would add as many as 150 new jobs.

JLynch@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2034

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vb2gcc