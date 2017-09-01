Buy Photo Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Monday August 1, 2016. (Photo by Virginia Lozano/ The Detroit News) (Photo: Virginia Lozano / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. on Friday closed a $130 billion merger that leaves unanswered many questions about the future of Dow in Midland.

The so-called merger of equals, finalized after over a year of discussion and regulatory approvals, brings together two chemical industry giants to form a new company named DowDuPont, but not permanently.

The companies plan to trade various segments, then split into three separate companies within 18 months that combine parts of DuPont and parts of Dow.

Dow has defined Midland since the company was established 120 years ago. Residents can expect to see DuPont’s presence in the region by the beginning of 2019, but much is unclear about what will change and what won’t. Dow employs more than 5,000 in Midland and 56,000 worldwide.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the storied histories of our two companies,” said Andrew Liveris, formerly Dow Chemical’s chairman and CEO, now the executive chairman of DowDuPont, in a statement. “While our collective heritage and strength are impressive, the true value of this merger lies in the intended creation of three industry powerhouses that will define their markets and drive growth for the benefit of all stakeholders. We will hit the ground running on executing those plans with an intention to complete the separations as quickly as possible.”

There are $3 billion in cost cuts on the table. A spokesperson told The Detroit News that some cost cuts will come from a headcount reduction for Dow, but the company declined to say many jobs will be cut or how those cuts might affect Michigan.

The company stressed that Dow is not leaving Midland, and the company is not coming to an end as a result of the merger. The move will allow Dow to gain muscle in the materials sciences and shed company segments in agriculture and electronics.

The company has said multiple times that Thursday’s deal will lead to $1 billion in growth for both Dow and DuPont in years to come.

By early 2019 the newly named executive chairman of DowDupont, Andrew Liveris (formerly Dow’s chairman and CEO), and new DowDuPont CEO Edward Breen (formerly CEO of DuPont) plan to break the new company up into three independent, publicly traded companies. One of those, the material science segment, will be headquartered in Midland. It will retain the Dow name.

The agriculture and specialty products divisions will be headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware operating under DuPont.

The split after 18 months will have transferred part of DuPont’s materials sciences facilities, employees and research to Dow. Added to Dow’s assets in the division, the companies estimate the “New Dow” will have net sales of $51 billion, and boosted earnings.

Dow in 2016 had $48.12 billion in revenue.

To get the boost to material science, Dow will hand over facilities and employees to DuPont for the agriculture and specialty products companies. Existing facilities under those parts of the company in Michigan and other places will then bear the DuPont name.

Kent Holsing, president of United Steelworkers Local 12075, which represents an estimated 750 Dow laborers in Michigan, has said there is apprehension among the Midland workforce surrounding the merger.

The last time Dow was involved in a merger – the June 2016 acquisition of Dow Corning Corp. – the company cut 700 jobs, or about 11 percent of the Dow Corning’s Midland workforce.

