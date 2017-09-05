Buy Photo Preview week for the $862.9 million Little Caesars Arena complex began Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Photo: Louis Aguilar / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Officials and community members are gathering Tuesday morning for a ribbon cutting to kick off the preview week for the $862.9 million Little Caesars Arena complex.

A brief area walk-through of the 20,000-plus seat arena will follow the invitation-only ribbon cutting program in Chevrolet Plaza. An estimated 1,900 will get a sneak peek.

The arena will be home to the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons and is expected to become the top concert venue in the area following the closures of Joe Louis Arena and the Palace of Auburn Hills. The arena will anchor an area of mixed-use development including buildings filled with offices, stores and apartments.

It also comes as a test for the vision for the billionaire owners of the Little Caesars and the Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Holdings. The facility has faced dogged criticism for its use of taxpayer money to help build the arena. And now the opening act Kid Rock has come under fire for his conservative politics and his former embrace of the Confederate flag, which he used to display during his performances.

It begins a new chapter in the decades-long dream by the Ilitch family to overhaul a swatch of downtown Detroit. The city-owned facility will be managed by the Ilitch’s Olympia Development of Michigan.

“We believe we have created something truly spectacular for our city,” said Chris Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, at the Tuesday morning press conference. Iltich said he and his family have been working on the idea of a new game-changing facility for Detroit since 1999.

Iltich said of the Kid Rock controversy that he “can’t control what any artist does or says” he stressed the long dedication he and his family have shown to Detroit and its residents. “I can guide our businesses to keep bring life-changing opportunities to people in our community. I will always demand our companies strive to keep doing right by Detroit.”

Ilitch Holdings is the parent company of the Detroit-based empire controlled by the Ilitch family. Among its various enterprises include the Little Caesars pizza chain, the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, the MotorCity Casino Hotel, the Fox Theatre downtown and plenty of downtown-area property.

Ilitch Holdings reported $3.4 billion in revenue in 2016. The Ilitch family has a net worth of $5.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The tour Tuesday will include a look inside the state-of-the-art arena.

Among the arena’s features:

■A 5,100-square-foot centerhung scoreboard, the largest system in the National Hockey League by viewable area.

■A total of 45 LED displays featuring more than 13,500 square feet and more than 16.5 million LEDs in and around the arena.

■Seven exterior displays, including a 900-square-foot Chevrolet Plaza display, will welcome fans and event goers entering the arena. Brookings-based Daktronics manufactured and installed the scoreboard and displays.

■More than 18,000 red cushioned seats with cup holders designed to offer width and comfort. Grand Rapids-based Irwin Seating Co. was contracted for the seating.

■Olympia Entertainment and Comcast cable will offer high-speed Internet connections inside the arena and throughout a 50-block area. Comcast says it has invested $11 million in the project.

■Two levels of suites 24 rows up. There are 60 suites.

■A 61,000-square-foot covered pedestrian walkway, known as The Via, includes several shops and restaurants.

■There are 48 public restrooms throughout the arena.

On Sept. 12 the complex will hold its first event with musician Kid Rock performing the first of six performances. English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform Sept. 27.

Construction on the Little Caesars Arena began in the spring of 2015 on what was mostly vacant land along Woodward Avenue near Cass Corridor. The arena anchors a 50-block area officials have branded The District Detroit.

Ilitch’s Olympia Development of Michigan will operate the city-owned facility.

The facility was was mostly funded through the billionaire Ilitch family of the Little Caesars Pizza chain. It also includes $344 million in taxpayer-backed construction bonds.

Beyond the LCA, work is underway for the new Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business, which will be on Woodward next to arena complex. Also underway is the $150 million Little Caesars Global Resource Center, the next headquarters for the pizza chain founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch and will be on Woodward a block south of the Fox Theatre.

Earlier this year, the Ilitches announced plans to renovate four historic buildings and build two new structures in the district. The six developments add up to 686 residential units, with 139 of those units reserved for “affordable housing.”

The goal is to develop 5,000 residences within the district, with 20 percent of the allotment designated for affordable housing, according to the Ilitches.

But as the arena opens, the 50-block area remains a mix of newly-redeveloped structures alongside empty lots and vacant building.

Among those vacant properties are notable historic buildings such as the former Royal Order of Moose Lodge, on Cass and Elizabeth, and the Detroit Life and Blenhiem buildings on Park. Olympia Development also controls many surface parking lots and empty spaces in the area.

