Lansing — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is traveling to Japan and Germany for a 10-day trade trip.

The governor leaves Tuesday for Japan, where he will stay until next Monday, when he heads to Germany.

Snyder says the world is increasingly interconnected and “it’s important for leaders in other countries to hear about what Michigan has to offer.”

In Japan, he will meet with auto company leaders, celebrate Michigan’s relationship with a sister state and attend the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association meeting. In Germany, he will visit the Frankfurt Auto Show.

It’s Snyder’s sixth investment mission to Germany and his fourth to Japan.

