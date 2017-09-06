The Commerce Department says the trade gap reached $43.7 billion in July, up from $43.5 billion in June. (Photo: Patrick Semansky / AP)

Washington — The U.S. trade deficit increased slightly in July as exports slipped a bit more than imports.

The Commerce Department says the trade gap reached $43.7 billion in July, up from $43.5 billion in June. Exports declined $600 million to $194.4 billion, while imports slid $400 million to $238.1 billion.

The trade deficit had narrowed in the spring as exports of U.S. computer products and farm goods rose. U.S. exporters benefited from a decline in the value of the dollar, which makes American products cheaper overseas. Solid global growth also helped, as economies from Europe to Asia to Latin America are expanding simultaneously.

Still, the trade gap this year is running ahead of last year’s level as solid consumer spending draws in more imports.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eFJiDI