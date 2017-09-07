Amazon announced Sept. 7, 2017, that it has opened the search for a second headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on the opening. (Photo: Richard Drew / AP)

Seattle — Amazon has opened the search for a second headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on the site.

The online giant, based in Seattle, says that the new site would come with up to 50,000 jobs.

The announcement Thursday will set off a scramble among cities vying to make the short list.

The company estimates that investments in Seattle between 2010 and 2016 added $38 billion to the city’s economy.

Cities and states are being advised by Amazon.com Inc. to visit www.amazon.com/amazonHQ2 for more information.

