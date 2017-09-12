Revenues for August at Detroit's three casinos declined nearly 4 percent from a year ago, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
The casinos combined earned in $111.5 million in revenue, a 3.8 percent fall from August 2016, the state agency said Tuesday.
MotorCity Casino was the only casino to record an uptick in August 2017. Its revenue for the month totaled $38.4 million, a 1.5 percent increase from August 2016.
Meanwhile, MGM's revenue fell 6.7 percent to $47.9 million and Greektown's revenue slid 5.7 percent to $25.2 million.
Their revenues for the month are also down 6.3 percent from those in July, it said.
Despite the drop, the casinos' year-to-date aggregate revenue for the first eight months of 2017 are up 1.1 percent compared with the same period last year.
The state received $9 million in taxes from the casinos for the month, down about 4 percent from August 2016.
