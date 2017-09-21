Toys R Us may have filed for Chapter 11 reorganization this week, but the toy chain is revving up its holiday hiring. (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

New York — Toys R Us may have filed for Chapter 11 reorganization this week, but the toy chain is revving up its holiday hiring.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based chain said Thursday it will be accepting job applications for part-time holiday positions at stores and distribution centers in the U.S. That includes a new position called a toy demonstrator, who will help kids test out toys.

Toys R Us plans to hire more than 12,500 for the top six markets, including Boston and New York. It hired more than 10,900 workers for the top five markets a year ago.

It declined to offer actual overall hiring figures for the holiday season but in the past, overall holiday hiring was about 40,000.

So far, retailers have detailed mixed hiring plans for the holidays.

