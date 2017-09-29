Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert released a video Friday courting Amazon to locate its second headquarters in Detroit. (Photo: BedRock Detroit)

Detroit — Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert released a video Friday courting Amazon to locate its second headquarters in Detroit.

Gilbert tweeted “Momentum breeds momentum. #AmazonDetroit #AmazonHQ2”

Accompanying the tweet was a 31-second video featuring highly charged music and aerial views of the city, including the MacArthur Bridge leading to Belle Isle, the Detroit River and RiverWalk with a view of Windsor, a neighborhood and a bustling downtown.

Also represented in the video is the city’s auto industry, a University of Michigan solar car and the QLine traveling on Woodward.

The video ends with “#AmazonDetroit” and “The story begins 10.19.17,” noting Amazon’s deadline for proposals.

The Seattle-based ecommerce giant announced earlier this month that it was soliciting bids from North American cities for a second headquarters. Company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the site could bring a $5 billion investment and create as many as 50,000 jobs.

The announcement sent cities scrambling to develop proposals for the Amazon headquarters.

Earlier this month, Mayor Mike Duggan tapped Gilbert to lead a task force to explore a pitch for a second Amazon headquarters. Gilbert has said that Detroit is a legit contender to win Amazon.

Windsor has expressed a desire to join Detroit in its pitch. UM President Mark Schlissel has said he regards the university as a potential draw for Amazon to bring a headquarters to Detroit.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wolBqU