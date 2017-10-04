Getting to know Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena seats 20,000 for hockey.
Little Caesars Arena seats 20,000 for hockey.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fans light up their cellphone flash lights at a sold-out
Fans light up their cellphone flash lights at a sold-out Ed Sheeran concert on September 27, 2017.  Chris Schwegler, Special to Detroit News
Fans enter the Chevrolet entrance at Little Caesars
Fans enter the Chevrolet entrance at Little Caesars Arena, which features a Corvette art piece on the wall.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, stands in Detroit,
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, stands in Detroit, north of downtown. The home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons is the gem of a $1.2 billion, 55-block development dubbed The District Detroit.  Rob Kohn, Olympia Development via AP
Little Caesars Arena is all lit up for its opening
Little Caesars Arena is all lit up for its opening night, a Kid Rock concert on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.  Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
The wall lights up on the second floor after a goal
The wall lights up on the second floor after a goal is scored by the Red Wings.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans check out Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons
Fans check out Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons in the main merchandise store.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Manhole covers dedicated to Detroit greats, including
Manhole covers dedicated to Detroit greats, including the late owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, Mike Ilitch, line the floor of the concourse level.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear is for sale
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear is for sale at the Team Store.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans make their way down the main concourse and into
Fans make their way down the main concourse and into restaurants at Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena draws foot traffic.
Little Caesars Arena draws foot traffic.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Boston center Sean Kuraly and Detroit defenseman Nick
Boston center Sean Kuraly and Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen collide in front of eleven-year-old Miki Simasao, of St. Clair Shores during the first sporting event, a Red Wings preseason hockey game, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 23, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans cheer and point after a goal.
Red Wings fans cheer and point after a goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Ilitch immitates his father, Mike Ilitch, pumping
Chris Ilitch immitates his father, Mike Ilitch, pumping two fists in the air during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on September 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Business and political leaders cut the ribbon on the
Business and political leaders cut the ribbon on the new Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chris Ilitch, center, shakes hands with Detroit mayor
Chris Ilitch, center, shakes hands with Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, right, with Tom Gores, Pistons owner, between them, at the ribbon cutting ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena nears completion on July 17, 2017.
Little Caesars Arena nears completion on July 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, is seen in Detroit
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, is seen in Detroit with Ford Field and Comerica Park in the background.  Rob Kohn, Olympia Development via AP
Al Sobotka, building operations manager for Olympia
Al Sobotka, building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment, drives the zamboni to resurface the ice before a Red Wings preseason game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The first official event at Little Caesars Arena was
The first official event at Little Caesars Arena was a Kid Rock concert on Sept. 12, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit right wing Luke Glendening tries to get the
Detroit right wing Luke Glendening tries to get the puck past Boston goalie Zane McIntyre and Adam McQuaid in the first period at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 23, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans stream into the Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings fans stream into the Little Caesars Arena for the first-ever hockey game played there, a preseason game against the Boston Bruins stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Construction of Little Caesars Arena is underway October
Construction of Little Caesars Arena is underway October 1, 2015.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena takes shape on October 13, 2016.
Little Caesars Arena takes shape on October 13, 2016.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jayden Herron, 9, left, and his brother Trenton Herron,
Jayden Herron, 9, left, and his brother Trenton Herron, 4, both of Jenison, pose with Detroit Pistons Dancers Kendall Duda, left, 23, and Jaimie Kottias, right, 20, outside the Meijer Entry on the Southwest side of Little Caesars Arena.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Ed Sheeran performs a sold out concert on September
Ed Sheeran performs a sold out concert on September 27, 2017.  Chris Schwegler, Chris Schwegler
Kid Rock makes a political statement during the start
Kid Rock makes a political statement during the start of the first-ever concert at Little Caesars Arena on September 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans take pictures of the players walking onto the
Fans take pictures of the players walking onto the ice from the Players Club.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kid Rock fans cheer their hero during the first of
Kid Rock fans cheer their hero during the first of several concerts to open the new arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Hall family from Oxford enjoys the unusually warm
The Hall family from Oxford enjoys the unusually warm weather outside the arena at the Biergarten.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The new home of Red Wings great Ted Lindsay's statue
The new home of Red Wings great Ted Lindsay's statue along with others throughout Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Theatre Organist Lance Luce performs from atop of Little
Theatre Organist Lance Luce performs from atop of Little Caesars Arena to the delight of the crowd.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans arrive at Little Caesars Arena for a preseason
Fans arrive at Little Caesars Arena for a preseason Red Wings game.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena is lit up at night after a recent
Little Caesars Arena is lit up at night after a recent preseason hockey game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Project leaders and members of the media take in the
Project leaders and members of the media take in the view of the construction site October 1, 2015.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays during
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays during practice on the practice rink inside Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings players take off their uniforms in the locker
Red Wings players take off their uniforms in the locker room after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings players walk into the locker room after practice.
Red Wings players walk into the locker room after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Traffic around Little Caesars arena includes foot,
Traffic around Little Caesars arena includes foot, car and Qline.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
This the view from behind the Red Wings goal before
This the view from behind the Red Wings goal before their first preseason game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The puck drops at a preseason game against the Boston
The puck drops at a preseason game against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Red Wings fans sit along the glass in the West gondola
Red Wings fans sit along the glass in the West gondola high above the Little Caesars Arena ice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Drive by the new dazzling Little Caesars Arena in Detroit’s burgeoning entertainment district on Woodward and you may not even realize you’ve just passed an arena. That’s exactly how Olympia Entertainment wanted it.

    Working with HOK Architects, a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm, Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment, says they wanted to create a four-story building along the perimeter of the new $862.9 million arena that looked like it had been there for decades.

    They also wanted to create the illusion of several buildings. They used 22 kinds of brick on the arena.

    “So when you’re walking down Woodward, it seems like different restaurant and retail experiences. It’s three or four different buildings,” said Wilson, pointing to the various bricks used at the north end of the arena. “If you’re walking down Woodward, you’d think: ‘Where the hell is the arena?’ ”

    It’s there — it’s just tucked inside a four-story building. And the design varies from end-to-end of the building. The concourse near the north end of the building, for example, was designed to feel like a city, Wilson said. Manhole covers can be seen in the floor. Wood covers portions of the first floor ceiling to cover up mechanicals.

    The south end of the building is more modern with terrazzo tile floors.

    The arena itself, meanwhile, is ultra-modern, Wilson said. Twelve laser projectors are mounted near the ceiling to project on to the exterior of the arena inside the concourse so people can watch the game or a concert while going to get another drink or take a bathroom break.

    “There’s nothing like it in the world,” Wilson said.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    (313) 223-4686

    Twitter: @mfeighan

