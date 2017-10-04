Buy Photo “This is another significant step forward,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said during a press conference on a lot next to the Stone Soap building. (Photo: Candice Williams / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A long vacant industrial complex along Detroit’s east riverfront will undergo a $27 million renovation that will bring additional housing and retail to the area, city officials announced Tuesday.

Redevelopment of the Stone Soap building at Franklin and Riopelle is part of a larger plan to redevelop the East Riverfront district.

The development will include 33 rental apartments in the original structures; 30 condominiums will be newly built. There will be one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The building will also provide free performance space for the Shakespeare in Detroit theater company.

“This is another significant step forward,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said during a press conference on a lot next to the Stone Soap building. “You’ve got a blighted abandoned industrial building that’s been vacant for 20 years and people thought there would be nothing going on here. And now we’re seeing the development spread to more and more of this city.”

The Stone Soap building, as seen in this artist's rendering, will be turned into condos and apartments. (Photo: City of Detroit)

The Stone Soap building, built in 1907, housed numerous industrial companies before it was purchased by the Stone Soap Company in the late 1970s. The company manufactured commercial detergents in the building until the late 1990s. The building has been vacant for at least 20 years.

The city issued a request for proposals in the spring. Detroit-based developer Banyan Investments was selected among numerous candidates. The company has numerous projects underway in Detroit, including the restoration of the historic Saint Charles School in the city’s West Village neighborhood.

Aamir Farooqi, chairman and CEO of Banyan Investments, said the company is committed to its work in the city.

“It’s cheaper to tear something down than to build new,” he said. “But then you lose history. We’re history buffs. What attracted us to Detroit is that it has this amazing history – and the people. We like the resilience of the people and the resilience of the old buildings. Let’s not tear things down. Let’s see if we can preserve and protect, rebuild and repurpose.”

Twenty percent of the units in the development – 13 apartments – will be affordable housing for individuals earning 80 percent of the area median income, or about $38,000 a year.

The project is expected to break ground in the spring following City Council approval, Farooqi said. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2020.

