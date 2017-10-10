After seeing a growth rate of between 10 to 25 percent each year, McClure’s said it decided to purchase the 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 8201 St. Aubin St. The purchase price was $750,000. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News file)

McClure’s Pickles, a family-owned business, recently purchased the building it has leased in Detroit since 2009, officials said Tuesday.

After seeing a growth rate of between 10 to 25 percent each year, the company said it decided to purchase the 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 8201 St. Aubin St. The purchase price was $750,000.

“McClure’s is planting our roots firmly in Detroit,” co-founder Joe McClure said in a statement. “Our family simply grew up around this area, and we want to support it the best way we can.”

The building was the former site of American Axle. The property has two acres of land for potential growth. McClure’s is considering putting an additional warehouse on site.

Brothers Bob and Joe McClure started the McClure’s family company in 2006 using their great-grandmother Lala’s recipe. Products include all-natural gluten-free pickles and relish, Bloody Mary mix and all-natural chips. McClure’s has been featured on The Food Network’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”

As the company has grown, its has added automated systems to increase efficiency. A robot will be brought in by the end of the year to help with heavy labor activities, officials said.

“We’re very excited about bringing this robot in,” Joe McClure said. “We want to make sure people know it will not be eliminating any jobs, rather reallocating people’s time to do more cognitively demanding jobs. It will be dedicated to stacking finished product on a pallet. Basically, lifting heavy boxes repetitively all day.”

The company continues to hire, growing to more than 20 employees. John Latella, former CEO of Garden Fresh Salsa Company Inc., was recently named the company’s new president.

McClure’s is distributed to more than 4,000 national and independent retailers throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

