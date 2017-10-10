Capitol Park in Detroit. The outdoor market will run from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 in Cadillac Square and Capitol Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News file)

Small-business owners, artists and entrepreneurs are invited to apply to be a vendor during the Downtown Detroit Markets during the winter season.

Bedrock and Quicken Loans are accepting applications Tuesday through Oct. 23. The outdoor market will run from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 in Cadillac Square and Capitol Park.

Vendors will sell their wares from 10- by-13-foot booths. Each booth will be equipped with electricity, some lighting, heaters and 24-hour security. Booth rentals are $1,000.

The 30 businesses selected will be notified via email on Oct. 26. Winners will be announced through Bedrock’s social media channels.

“We see these markets as a way to tap into the amazing talent around the city and deliver a one-of-a-kind experience throughout Detroit,” said Francesca George, director of tenant relations for Bedrock. “We are looking to assemble a strong mix of retailers, food and beverage vendors for the Downtown Detroit Markets. We will have a little bit of everything, from street activations to live entertainment and family attractions. This will be more than shopping. It will be an experience where there will be a reason for everyone to come downtown.”

Market hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The markets will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

To apply, visit www.bedrockdetroit.com/downtown-detroit-markets

