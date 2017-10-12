Domino’s Pizza Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $56.4 million. (Photo: Associated Press file)

Ann Arbor — Domino’s Pizza Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $56.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $643.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $630.8 million.

Domino’s Pizza shares have risen 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37 percent in the last 12 months.

