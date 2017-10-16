In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in a panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. The Weinstein Co., mired in a sex scandal, may be putting itself up for sale. The company said Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, that it is getting an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and is in negotiations for the potential sale of all or a significant portion of the movie studio responsible for films like "Shakespeare in Love," and "Gangs of New York." (Photo: Richard Shotwell / AP)

Weinstein Co., reeling after firing its co-founder Harvey Weinstein amid sexual assault and harassment allegations, is in talks with Colony Capital over a potential sale of the company’s assets.

Colony Capital, founded by Tom Barrack, has provided an immediate infusion of cash into the film studio, according to a statement Monday. No other details of the talks were announced.

“We believe that Colony’s investment and sponsorship will help stabilize the company’s current operations,” Weinstein board member Tarak Ben Ammar said in the statement.

“We will help return the company to its rightful iconic position in the independent film and television industry,” said Barrack.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wYS4UR