New York — Amazon says it received 238 proposals from cities, including Detroit and Southfield, and regions hoping to be the home of the company’s second headquarters.

The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September, promising to bring 50,000 new jobs and spend up to $5 billion. Proposals from cities, states and regions were due last week, and Amazon made clear that tax breaks and grants would be a big deciding factor on where it chooses to land.

Amazon.com has said the second headquarters will be a full equal to its Seattle home. The company says it will announce a decision sometime next year.

