Steve Rossi (Photo: Mercury News)

Digital First Media, owner of The Detroit News, has named Guy Gilmore as the company’s chief operating officer following the retirement of chief executive Steve Rossi.

“I wish to express my sincere thanks to all of you who work so hard to assure the company’s success. It has been a real pleasure to serve the company in this role, and to work with you. There are many exciting challenges ahead, and the company is well positioned to succeed,” Rossi said in a statement Monday announcing his retirement.

Gilmore, an executive vice president in charge of Digital First Media’s eastern region, has overseen the company’s properties in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Gilmore is also president and publisher of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, a position he has held since 2007. He joined MediaNews Group in 2005 after previously holding management positions with the Tribune Co. and Gannett.

“We wish Steve all the best in his retirement and express our appreciation for his capable and steady management of the company over the past several years,” said R. ​Joseph Fuchs, chairman of the board at Digital First Media, in a statement. “We are ​also very pleased to be able to assure top management continuity as a result of Guy’s experience and knowledge of the company, and his strong track record during his career.”

Digital First Media formed in December 2013 with the merger of Denver-based MediaNews Group and the former Journal Register Co. Rossi was the company’s first chief operating officer and added the title of president. He took over as CEO in July 2015 following the departure of John Patton.

The company’s largest properties include The News, The Denver Post, the San Jose Mercury News, the Los Angeles Daily News and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. In Michigan, it oversees the Daily Tribune in Royal Oak, the News-Herald in Southgate, the Oakland Press and the Macomb Daily, among others.

