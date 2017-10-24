Pistons break ground on new training facility, headquarters
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the art Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center will house a training facility and the NBA franchise’s corporate headquarters.  Rossetti
Fullscreen
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the art Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center will house a training facility and the NBA franchise’s corporate headquarters.  Rossetti
Fullscreen
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the art Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center will house a training facility and the NBA franchise’s corporate headquarters.  Rossetti
Fullscreen
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the art Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center will house a training facility and the NBA franchise’s corporate headquarters.  Rossetti
Fullscreen
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the
Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the state-of-the art Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center will house a training facility and the NBA franchise’s corporate headquarters.  Rossetti
Fullscreen
Arn Tellem, vice chairman of Palace Sports & Entertainment,
Arn Tellem, vice chairman of Palace Sports & Entertainment, speaks to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at a groundbreaking celebration of the Piston's new training facility in the New Center area of Detroit, MI on October 23, 2017.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Mayor and NBA Hall of Famer Dave Bing
Former Detroit Mayor and NBA Hall of Famer Dave Bing hugs Palace Sports & Entertainment vice chairman Arn Tellem at the groundbreaking celebration.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dignitaries ceremonially break ground at the Piston's
Dignitaries ceremonially break ground at the Piston's new training facility. They are (left to right) Pistons Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Charlie Metzger, Pistons General Manager Jeff Bower, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Palace Sports & Entertainment Vice Chairman Arn Tellem, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System Wright Lassiter III, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit City Council Member Mary Sheffield, Henry Ford Health System Board Presiedent Sandra Pierce, and Henry Ford Health System President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer Robert Riney.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Mayor and NBA Hall of Famer Dave Bing
Former Detroit Mayor and NBA Hall of Famer Dave Bing speaks to Piston's announcer George Blaha at a groundbreaking celebration on Monday, October 23, 2017.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Pistons players Earl Cureton (left) and Rick
Former Pistons players Earl Cureton (left) and Rick Mahorn chat before the ceremonial groundbreaking.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Palace Sports & Entertainment vice chairman Arn Tellem
Palace Sports & Entertainment vice chairman Arn Tellem speaks at a groundbreaking celebration.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System Wright
President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System Wright Lassiter III speaks during the groundbreaking celebration for the Piston's new training facility in the New Center area of Detroit.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Henry Ford Health System Board Presiedent Sandra Pierce
Henry Ford Health System Board Presiedent Sandra Pierce speaks at the groundbreaking celebration.  Anthony Lanzilote
Fullscreen
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans speaks at the
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans speaks at the groundbreaking.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the groundbreaking.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the groundbreaking.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the groundbreaking
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the groundbreaking of the Piston's new training facility in Detroit.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit City Council Member Mary Sheffield speaks at
Detroit City Council Member Mary Sheffield speaks at the groundbreaking event.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The state on Tuesday approved nearly $16 million in brownfield tax incentives for the Detroit Pistons’ soon-to-built headquarters and practice facility in Detroit.

    The approval by the Michigan Strategic Fund board allows for the capture of local and school taxes to fund the $107 million project, which includes the practice facility, the Henry Ford Health System Sports Medicine Building and a parking structure. An earlier estimate of $65 million only factored in the possible cost for the practice facility, team officials said.

    “This to us is bigger than the arena that we play at because this is going to be our home for our basketball team and our company,” said Richard Haddad, vice president and general counsel for the Pistons.

    The tax incentive approval comes a day after officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center, scheduled to open in summer 2019 in the New Center area. The state-of-the-art training, rehabilitation and sports medicine complex will be on Amsterdam Street at Second Avenue.

    The team has agreed to hire Detroit residents for 51 percent for construction jobs and Detroit contractors for 30 percent of construction work.

    The Michigan Economic Development Corp., which oversees the strategic fund, recommended approval for the incentives because the site will require significant excavation and removal of contaminated soil to prepare for construction.

    The site is currently a surface parking lot and bus garage.

    Beneath the existing parking lot and bus garage, there is contaminated soil that will have to be excavated and removed, according to a memo prepared by the MEDC.

    “The eligible activities will alleviate brownfield conditions across the site and make it suitable for redevelopment, and protect human health and the environment,” the MEDC wrote in its memo to the strategic fund. “Without brownfield tax increment reimbursement, the cost burden related to brownfield conditions would make the project financially unfeasible.”

    Public subsidies for the arena totaling hundreds of millions of dollars have come under criticism in a city that declared bankruptcy in 2013.

    But Richard Barr, a lawyer who is working as a consultant on the project, said unlike other recent brownfield redevelopments, “this site really has an environmental history” and has been used as nothing more than a tax-free parking lot for the past 30 years because it was owned by a hospital.

    “You’re going to have a facility with a $100 million investment, a substantial amount of income taxes, a substantial amount of property taxes,” Barr said.

    The facility was part of a deal to get the Detroit Pistons to move downtown this season and play at Little Caesars Arena. The arena is also home to the Detroit Red Wings.

    The Detroit Pistons will build a 167,000-square-foot building with ground floor retail and restaurant space, practice facilities and office space, according to the MEDC. The sports medicine and medical office facility will be 36,000 square feet. There will also be a 363-space parking deck.

    The project will create 40 new permanent jobs with an average wage of $15 an hour, according to the MEDC.

    The Associated Press contributed.

    cwilliams@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: CWilliams_DN

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gGD5MO