New York — Would you let a stranger in your house to drop off a package? Amazon hopes so.

The online retailer will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people to walk into your home to drop off a box when you’re not there.

Those that want the service would first have to buy a camera and a Wi-Fi connected lock from the Seattle company that starts at $250. Shoppers can then select in-home delivery on the Amazon app. When the delivery person shows up, the camera starts recording and the door unlocks.

Rival Walmart is currently testing a similar service in California’s Silicon Valley, which lets delivery people drop off packages.

Amazon.com Inc. says its service will be available in 37 cities on Nov. 8.

