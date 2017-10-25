The $60 million development planned for 1475 E. Jefferson would include a small Meijer store. (Photo: Lormax-Stern)

Meijer Inc. plans to open a small urban store on East Jefferson Avenue in a $60 million mixed-use project, according to three sources familiar with the plan.

The store would be the third location in the city for the Grand Rapids-based retailer, which is one of the few national grocers that will set up shop in Detroit.

The new Meijer would be part of a development at 1475 East Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park and Rivertown. It’s part of a new development that includes new housing. The development will be formally announced Thursday.

The company opened its first Detroit store in 2013 store in the Gateway Marketplace at Eight Mile and Woodward Avenue.

Its second location opened in 2015 at the former Redford High School at Grand River Avenue and McNichols Road on the city’s northwest side. Developers involved in the project declined comment until the event Thursday, and a representative for Meijer did not return a call seeking comment.

